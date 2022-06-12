springfield-news-sun logo
RICHARDSON, RHONDA

RICHARDSON,

Rhonda Pollard

Rhonda Pollard Richardson, age 69 of Dayton, received her wings on June 8, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Thurs., June 16, 2022, 12:00 pm at Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave, Dayton OH 45406, Rev. Clevon Mathews, officiating. The family will

receive relatives and friends Thursday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment:

Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit

https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com

