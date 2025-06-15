Richardson, Mildred (Millie)



83, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 08, 2025. She was born April 01, 1942, in Williamsburg, Kentucky to her father Arthur Jones and mother Lizzie Jones (Meadors).



She loved gardening, spending hours tending to her flowers and vegetables with care and joy. She was also known for her love of bingo, a pastime she enjoyed for both the game and the friendship. A regular at the Bingo Hall, she never missed a bingo night and always brought laughter and light to the room. Never one to sit still, Millie had a passion for home improvement whether painting rooms or rearranging furniture or taking a full remodel, she brought creativity to every project, always making her home a warm and welcoming place.



Millie is survived by her nieces Deborah Roberts and Linda Harper (Las Vegas, Nevada) her brother-in-law Patrick McMillan (South Carolina) and several other beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Lizzie Jones, her siblings Joe Jones, Lois Taylor (and her husband Bert Taylor), Vikki McMillan and her son Michael Patrick Richardson.



In accordance with Millie's wishes there will be no service at this time online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonrue.com



