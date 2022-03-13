RICHARDSON,



John Edward



66, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with his loving family at his side. He has laid down the constraints of his earthly body and now reaps his reward sitting at the feet of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. John was born, in Springfield Ohio, to Ralph Edward and Louise Ann Richardson. John's life, and his heart, was full of laughter and love; he always had a smile on his face and taught us how to love unconditionally. John graduated from Town and Country School and retired from TAC Industries, both of Springfield. His life was a blessing to all he encountered. His survivors include his loving mother, Louise; one brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Lori Richardson; one sister and brother-in-law, Denice and Dave Hoendorf; three nephews Michael (Amy) Thomas, Joshua (Lillian) Richardson, and Jacob Richardson; two nieces Allie and Lauren Hoendorf; grand-nephew Eric Thomas; grand-nieces Kaitlin Thomas and Priscilla Richardson; and all of his friends at TAC. Friends and family may call from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY



FUNERAL HOME with services immediately following with Josh Richardson officiating. A private Entombment will be held at a later date in Rose Hill Burial Park. We offer our many thanks to the incredible staff at Oakwood Village Glaesner Center for their love and support in making his last days on earth peaceful and comfortable. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the TAC (Explore), 2160 Old Selma Road, Springfield, OH 45505 or to the Interfaith Hospitality Network, 501 West High Street, Springfield, OH 45504. John will be missed greatly by his family and friends, who possess the hope of being with him again in eternity.

