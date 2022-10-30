RICHARDSON, Elwood



Age 81, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on October 16, 2022. He was born on February 28, 1941, in Kodak, Kentucky, to the late William Howard and Oma Richardson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James Roger Richardson; sister Rama Sue (Richardson) Hamilton; and granddaughter Emily Marie Richardson. Elwood is survived by his wife of 56 years Judy Richardson; daughter Rama (Roger) Brigner; son Craig (Valerie) Richardson; grandchildren Natalie Beal, Megan Beal, and Nicholas Webster; brother Douglas (Rebecca) Richardson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. Elwood proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp from 1958 to 1961. He worked at Dayton Press for many years, where he also met the love of his life. Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation will be held at 1 PM on Friday, November 4, until the time of service. Elwood will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery.

