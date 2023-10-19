Richardson, Carol

Richardson (Young), Carol Lorraine



Butch passed away unexpectedly in her Lake Worth Beach, FL home on October 14, 2023. She was born May 13, 1957 in Hamilton, Ohio. She was a homemaker who loved cooking, baking and making all kinds of candies. She was creative and enjoyed many crafts. Butch also loved animals deeply. She was proceeded in death by her mother Anna Robertson, her father George Young, and a sister Bambi Lynn. She is survived by her daughter Sarahjayne Kelch, her son in law Clint and two grandchildren Shyann and Wayne. She will be brought back home to Ohio with a memorial gathering at a later date. Instead of flowers her daughter welcomes you to make a donation to an animal shelter or rescue in her honor.



