Richards (Smith), Faye Marguerite



Faye Marguerite Richards (nee Smith), 100, of Barberton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Huber Heights, Ohio.



She was born on February 16, 1923, in Barberton, Ohio.



Faye was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who created a loving home. She was known for her adventurous spirit, caring nature and outgoing personality. Faye was a past President of her bowling league and Stockport Senior Citizens.



She also served as a board member of Stockport United Methodist Church and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. Faye was a worldwide traveler who enjoyed gardening, flowers, bowling, fishing, and community activities.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Glen and Nellie Smith; her husband, Robert Richards and her grandson, Jeffrey Richards.



Faye is survived by her sons, Ronald Richards, Gerald (Linda) Richards, and David (Sandra) Richards; her grandchildren, Michelle (Dwayne) Loftis, Jeff Richards (Rebecca Baker), Faye (Chris) Fox and Danielle (Marc) Borders and eight great-grandchildren.



Faye's funeral service will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home 566 W. Park Ave. Barberton, Ohio with Rev. Rod Grabski officiating. Burial to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of her service.



Contributions can be made in Faye's memory to Hospice of Dayton or the Kate Love Simpson Library Bookmobile.



Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home in Barberton, Ohio, is assisting with the arrangements.



