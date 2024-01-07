Richards, Claire M.



Claire M. Richards, age 72 of Cincinnati, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Mercy Health West Hospital. She was born May 1, 1951 in Niles, Michigan, the daughter of the late Robert and Angela Richards. Claire and her family moved to Dayton in 1958. She is a graduate of Fairmont West High School Class of 1969. She then attended Ashland College and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Theatre Sciences. She continued her education at Sinclair Community College and became a registered nurse. Claire is survived by her brother, Phil Richards; as well as numerous cousins. No services will be held at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



