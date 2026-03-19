Richard Sanders

Sanders, Richard L. "Rick"



SANDERS, Richard L. "Rick", age 80, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Rick always lived life to the fullest-whether lighting up the room as the life of the party, sharing his expertise as your personal wine connoisseur, or leading the way as your Captain. He is survived by his loving wife, Marla; his children, Matthew Sanders, Marc (Lilly) Sanders, and Stephanie (Ryan) Weatherhead; his twin brother David (Carol) Sanders; and sisters Lorraine (Rick) Phillips, Debra Komtoski, and Roberta Stratton. Rick leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Hanna (Tyler) Grant, Cory Sanders, Connor and Gavin Sanders, Carter and Avery Weatherhead; his great-granddaughter, Corinna Grant; and many other relatives, dear friends, and loved ones.



Memorial service 11 AM Friday, March 20, 2026 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home.



"A Toast to Rick Sanders," Following the memorial service, Please join us to celebrate and honor a life well-lived; 2-6 PM Friday at Jamaica Run Golf Course, 8781 Jamaica Road, Germantown, OH 45327.



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