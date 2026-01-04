Richard Rice

Rice, Richard Darwin "Rabbit"



Age 83 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Richard was born on April 14, 1942 in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late Cecil Howard Rice and Jackie O. Rice Satterfield. He was employed by B&O Railroad for many years and served in the U.S. Army from 1960 – 1963. From an early age, Richard loved to spend his free time fishing. He was also an avid car enthusiast, a hobby he shared with his brothers and son, and loved playing cards with his children. In his later years, Richard engaged in the business of refurbishing furniture items and buying and selling antiques. Richard is survived by his children, Michelle (Rick Smith) Reid and Richard "Rick" (Eva girl) Rice, Jr.; grandchildren, Codee Rice and Laura (Tyler) Thomas; five great-grandchildren; Casey (Jeremy) Frymire, who he and his wife, Bessie, took into their home and raised for many years; siblings, Alfred "Fred" (Sheila Gail) Rice and Beverly Sue (Thomas) Beckner; companion, Cindy Chaney; and Cindy's grandson, Lukie boy. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Charlene Rice and Bessie (Spicer) Rice; and brother. William Rice. A Visitation will be held from 10:00am until 11:30am on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A time of remembrance will begin at 11:30am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



