Richard Moon Sr.

MOON, Sr., Richard E. "Dick"



MOON, Richard E. "Dick," Sr., 89, of Springfield, passed away December 11, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on May 20, 1936, the son of Leroy F. and Catherine (Phares) Moon. Dick was a devoted husband to his late wife, Charlotte, and a proud, caring father and grandfather. He also had a dedicated career at Navistar for 42 years. Dick enjoyed golfing, the Cincinnati Bengals, Notre Dame, and sitting around the table talking with friends and family over a cup of coffee. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus #624 and UAW Local 402. Survivors include his five children, Richard E. (Laura) Moon, Jr., Michael Moon (Jennifer Kleekamp), Teresa (Ron) Carroll, Nancy Lacey and Julie Scott (Brett Halsey); twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Kay Moore; one sister-in-law, Janice Hooten; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Moon, three brothers and two sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am at St. Raphael Catholic Church on Thursday, December 18. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am in the church. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



