Richard McCormick

McCormick, Richard Reed



McCormick, Richard Reed, age 86, of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, January 5, 2026. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 59 years, Diane Dargin McCormick. Richard was born November 15, 1939 in Clifton Springs, New York. A graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's degree in Merchandising, Richard concurrently and proudly served in the United States Army Reserves as a Private First Class. After graduation, Richard moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1961 where he began his career as a Buyer for Women's Ready To Wear fashion and for Boys Clothing for Rike's Department Store, now known as Macy's. In the mid 70's, Richard saw an opportunity he couldn't pass up and became a salesman for Fink Company selling toys to local toy shops throughout the Midwest. This career move lead to an opportunity that changed his life. He joined Chicago-based O'Brien Sexton & Associates in 1979 as a Manufacturer's Rep, selling toys to major retailers nationwide. His premier account was KMart. As a Manufacturer's Rep, Richard traveled extensively between the US and Hong Kong establishing life long friendships with the manufacturers in China and his KMart colleagues in Detroit, MI. Richard retired as Senior Partner & Owner of O'Brien Sexton & Associates leaving a legacy of savvy business acumen that would shape the careers of his sons who predeceased him, Matthew Dargin McCormick (1970-2014), Principal, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Bahl & Gaynor Investment Counsel, and Brian Dargin McCormick (1975-2008), Manufacturer's Rep, O'Brien Sexton & Associates. Richard leaves behind the absolute joys of his life, his grandchildren, Patrick Dargin McCormick and Caroline Grace Dargin McCormick along with his daughter in law, Susan McCormick (Tom Green). His nephew, Gary Gunnoe Sr (Celine Wurst) and his devoted children, Gary & Amy Gunnoe (Savannah, Trey, Dargin), Joanna & Brian Taylor (Ross, Sydney, Brianna), Andrew & Stacy Gunnoe (Katie, Avery), Meredith & Andy Smith (Sully, Sloan), Justin & Jenni Gunnoe (Abby, William, Jacob). Niece Jody Wolery and her children Christopher, Stephen & Tabatha (Reagan), and Eric. Nephew Gus Ross & Melissa, Brenda Ross & daughter, Ashley Ross & Nathan Quiring (Micah). Jenna & Josh Lewis (Beckham, Graham) and Josh Jones (Ella) of Atlanta, GA. Richard's sister, Joyce Yatteau (Joe) and their daughters, Joelle (Rod) Bettner (Luke, Lauren) and Jennifer (Gerry) Knebel (Rachel) of Rochester, NY. His sister-in-law Patti McCormick & his brother, the late Mark McCormick and their children, Kevin, Alison & Andrew, Steve & Erica and the late Michele of Pittsburgh, PA. Numerous friends and colleagues around the country and world. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 10:30am. Family will receive friends at 9:30am prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in honor of Richard McCormick to the McCormick Brothers Endowed Memorial Fund at Xavier University. 3800 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45207 and St. Francis Bread for the Poor, 144 West 32nd Street, New York, NY 10001. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING is serving his family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



