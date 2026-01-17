Richard Leifheit

Leifheit, Richard C.



Mr. Richard C. Leifheit, 90, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at his daughter's home in Pooler, Georgia. Richard will be missed by his wife of 66 years, Nancy A. Leifheit; daughter, Emma J. Leifheit (Susan M. Zerrien); son and daughter-in-law, Curtis L. and Mindy Leifheit; grandchildren, Andrew C. Leifheit (Ashley) and Amanda M. Leifheit; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Eliza, Vivian, Caroline, and Luke. Richard was born in Pomeroy, Ohio and was preceded in death by his parents. He was a certified plumber having worked with International Harvester for 37 years. He was of the Baptist faith and along with his wife, sang gospel music in church, at nursing homes, and flea markets. He was an avid Euchre player and enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends. Richard ate at Frisch's Big Boy every day and enjoyed being ornery with the help. He will be remembered for being a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 19, 2026 from 12:00-2:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Richard's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





