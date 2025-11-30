Richard Heyob

Heyob, Richard Earl "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Heyob, 80, of Kuna, ID, peacefully passed surrounded by family at home on November, 23, 2025. Dick was born in Cincinnati, OH to Leo and Mary Heyob. He and his wife of 47 years, Carol, raised their 4 children in Hamilton, OH. Dick started out as a dairy farmer, worked various jobs to feed his family and eventually retired from Conway Central Express Trucking, now XPO Freight, after 37 years. He proudly served in the USMC Reserve for six years and was an active member in the Marine Corps League. Family, faith, and country were of utmost important to him. He had a sense of humor and enjoyed sharing his trucker jokes.



Dick was the loving husband of Diane Beaushaw Heyob for over 6 years; devoted father of Michael (Julie) Heyob, SgtMajor William, USMC (Retired) (Nancy) Heyob, Jennifer (Scott) Bowers, and CPO Eric Heyob, USCG (Retired)(Damon); grandfather of Tia (Dawson) Koett, Erin Wallace-Bowers, and Mathew Bowers; brother of Tom (Mary) Heyob, Martha (Mike) Cagley, and Eva Heyob.



Dick is preceded in death by his first wife, Carol (Gehl), his oldest son, Michael, and his parents.



Services will be held on Friday, December 5th at Risen Christ Catholic Church in Boise, ID. Rosary Prayer will begin at 9:15 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM. Military Funeral Honors will be performed by the United States Marine Corps. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation in Meridian, ID. Burial will be at Millville Cemetery in Hamilton, OH.



