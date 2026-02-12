Richard Gorton

GORTON, Richard E.



GORTON, Richard E., Sr., 76, of Springfield, passed away February 8, 2026, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 9, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Herman and Betty (Spradlin) Gorton. He retired from the Ohio Air National Guard as a Chief Master Sergeant for the 178th Tactical Fighter Wing. Survivors include his father, Elmer Pennington; two daughters, Kimberly & Jim Jenkins and Jennifer Schliep; six grandchildren, Chris & Tara Jenkins, Caleb & Samantha Schliep, Kimberly & Brian Smith and Chelsea, Brandon and Hayley Gorton; ten great grandchildren; siblings, Karen & Jack McKee, Tony & Brenda Pennington, Steve & Melodye Pennington and Angela & Dale Greist and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, his father, Herman Gorton, mother, Betty Pennington, son, Richard, Jr. and a grandson, Cody Schliep. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



