Richard Burton

Burton, Richard D.



age 81, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. Burial will take place at David's Cemetery.



