Begley, Richard "Dick"



It is with deep love and heart-felt sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Begley, 84, of Fairfield, Ohio. Richard passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was born in Hyden, Kentucky on September 1st, 1941, to the union of Dewey Begley and Marvest Callahan. Dick graduated from Hamilton High School in 1959 and began his career as a tool and die maker at Fisher Body. He went on to work at Ford Motor Company for 43 years, holding various jobs in engineering and management. His work associates considered him to be a great boss, highly thought of, and well-liked.



Dick displayed love and kindness to all. He was a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to taking the entire family on annual beach vacations. Dick was an avid golfer and a lifelong member of the Hamilton Elks. His golf group was comprised of his very best friends, making this one of his favorite past times.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Shelly DePascale.



Richard leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Barbara; his sons, Brian Begley (Barbara) and Brad Begley (Jerri); his sister, Regina Maxey (Dean); his grandchildren, Adam, Kaitlyn, Brooke, and Lyndsay.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate charitable donations to either Hospice of Cincinnati (https://hospiceofcincinnati.org), or Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org} in Richard's name.



The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Richard's in-home caregivers, as well as the caring staff of Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash and Hamilton, for the excellent compassion, care, and service provided to Richard and his family during their time of need.



Visitation will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH, 45011 on Thursday, October 16, 2025, beginning at 10:00am until time of services, beginning at 12:00pm.



