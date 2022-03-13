RICH, Oval



Age 94 of Miamisburg, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at The Enclave of Springboro. He was born on September 4, 1927, in Jamestown, Tennessee, to the late Joseph and



Susie Rich nee' Davidson. In



addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his



beloved wife, Lois Rich; grandson, Jeremy Ray Rich; and many siblings. Oval is survived by his two sons, Stephen (Pam) Rich and Jeffrey Rich; two grandsons, Jason (Sarah) Rich and Sean Rich; three great-grandchildren, Jason Rich Jr., Jordan Rich, and Tyler Rich. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Oval was an Army Veteran and a member of the Kettering Masonic Center Alpha Lodge 729 for 65 years. He was devoted to his faith and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Oval graduated from Patterson Co-Op and later



completed courses at Dale Carnegie. He was a kind, caring, and hardworking man. Oval is well loved and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, South Chapel, Kettering, Ohio. Family will receive guests from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Oval will be laid to rest alongside his wife at Highland



Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg, Ohio.

