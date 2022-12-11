RICH, John Murray



John Murray Rich, MD, a cardiologist with a long career in the Miami Valley, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022.



Dr. Rich was born on January 14, 1940, in Park Hills, KY. After graduating as valedictorian at Dixie Heights High School, Edgewood, Kentucky. John attended Duke University for both undergraduate (AB '62) and medical school (MD '66). John continued his training at The Ohio State University where he finished his internship, residency, and fellowship in Cardiology. During his residency, he married Sara Eisenhooth Rich, his lifetime love and best friend. John went on to serve in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1971-1973. After receiving an honorable discharge as Major, John became a board-certified Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology.



In 1974, John and Sara moved to Dayton where Dr. Rich's career spanned 33 years of patient care. As part of the Miami Valley Cardiologists practice group from 1974 through 2007, he was at the forefront of innovation in the field of interventional cardiology. At Miami Valley Hospital, Dr. Rich was recognized as a kind and compassionate physician, and as a teacher who expected excellence from his medical students and residents.



Dr. Rich was a passionate history enthusiast whose interests took him on travels to the far corners of the world to study firsthand various battlefields and monuments. Not only did he and Sara visit all seven continents, but he also published detailed online videos to highlight their travels that ranged from Libya to the Ohio Mounds. Throughout his life, John cherished his many relationships with friends from elementary school through retirement. He was loved by all for his caring nature and dry wit. He was a die-hard fan of the Duke Blue Devils and loved all things tennis. John will always be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family.



John is survived by his wife Sara of 54 years, their two children Ann (Daniel Snyder) and Todd (Theodora Rich), and his brother Charles Lambert Rich, MD (Mobile, AL). He had four grandchildren with whom he loved spending time and sharing his love of history: Andrew and Lillian Rich of Oakwood, OH, and Allison and Elizabeth Snyder of Los Gatos, CA.



He was preceded in death by his parents Murray Lambert Rich, MD, and Mabel Burrows Rich, and his brother, James Burrows Rich.



The family would like to extend sincere thanks to all of the compassionate caregivers who cared for Dr. Rich during his extended illness.



A Memorial Service celebrating the life of John will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, December 28, at St. George's Episcopal Church (5520 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, OH 45429).



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John's name to the charity of your choice.

