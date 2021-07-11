RICE, Robert Lee "Bob"



Robert Lee "Bob" Rice, 82, of Springfield, passed away July 7, 2021, in Villa Springfield. He was born August 11, 1938, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the son of Ben and Grace (Gullett) Rice. Mr. Rice attended the Springfield Tabernacle Church. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and listening to gospel music. He had been employed at Desmond Stevens. Survivors include his sister; Jean (Jim) Henderson, his brother; James Conley, long time best friend; Richard Hess and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers,



John Rice, Cecil Rice and Carl Rice and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 7:00PM Monday with Pastor Shane Spriggs officiating. Bob's family would like to give special thanks to Will and Billy for their dedicated and compassionate care shown to Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association online. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

