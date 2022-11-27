RICE, Edna M.



Edna M. Rice, of South Charleston, was born December 16, 1955, passed Sunday, November 20, 2022, after a long illness. Edna is survived by her sister Diane (Robert) Williamson, niece Cheney (Steven) Dulin and great-nephews Gideon and Odin, brother Wayne (Joyce) Langdon, niece Brittney (Cameron) Pierce and great-niece Allie, and husband Douglas. She is preceded in death by several siblings and her mother Edna Holycross who she adored. Family and friends will lovingly remember her kindness privately. Please, in lieu of flowers, make donations to animal welfare league or similar organizations supporting her beloved feline friends.




