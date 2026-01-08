Rhonda Nelson

Nelson, Rhonda



Age 62, of Brookville, passed away on January 4, 2026. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Jimmy Nelson and grandparents, Johnny and Naomi Jones and Hiram and Blanche Nelson. Rhonda was a lifelong member of Brookville Full Gospel Church of God. She sang with the worship team and was known for her dedication to the church. She served the church in many capacities and was devoted in her faith. Rhonda was the glue that held the family together and her nieces and nephews meant the world to her. Rhonda lived a life marked by compassion, gentleness, and genuine care for others. She had a servant's heart, a calming presence and a kindness that made people feel safe and seen. She is survived by her mother, Patsy Nelson; siblings, Kevin (Kim) Nelson, David (Theresa) Nelson, Matt (Susan) Nelson; dear friend, Theresa Parrett; nieces and nephews, James, Bethany, Jacob, Zak, Zane, Hadley, and Jones. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 8th at The Brookville Full Gospel Church of God. Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Kevin Nelson and Pastor Matt Nelson, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 9th at the church followed by interment services in Arlington Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com