RHODES, Youlish



Age 100, of Springfield, Ohio, transitioned from earth to heaven to sit at the right hand of Jesus on May 12, 2021. He was born February 2, 1921, to late Zilphia Williams and Eddie Rhodes, in Sparta, GA. He was married to the late Dazzie Rean (Tucker) Rhodes. He had worked for the City of Springfield, from which he had



retired after twenty-nine and a half years. He was a faithful member of Restored Life Ministries. He leaves lots of love and memories to his children, Gladys Rhodes, Irene Gray, Samuel Rashada, Virgena (Stephen) Rhodes-Wellington, Donald



(Marilyn) Rhodes, Wanda (Samuel) Rhodes-Singletary,



Anthony Rhodes, and Rodney (Crystal) Rhodes, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, one brother, John H. Jones; two sisters; Viola Harris, Clinsetee



(Arthur) McKibben, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughters; Doretha Clark, Lillie Mae Buford; son Youlish Rhodes, Jr. and one daughter-in-law Dianne Rashada. Service for Youlish Rhodes, Sr. will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:00 am until the time of service which will be at 11:00 am with Servant J. Maynard Officiating and Eulogy Emeritus Larry D. Coleman. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Service will be Live Streamed on the Restored Life Website. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

