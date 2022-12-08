RHODEBACK, Ellen Marie



Ellen Marie Rhodeback was born June 19, 1944, in Newark, Ohio, to Hugh W. Fisher and Bernice M. (Hoffman) Fisher. She was raised in Licking County, Ohio. Ellen passed into Glory on December 5th, at Hearth & Home at El Camino Nursing Home, in Springfield, OH, where she was a resident for more than a year. A special thank you to the staff of both Hearth & Home at El Camino and Day City Hospice for their great care of Ellen. She courageously battled Vascular Dementia/Alzheimer's for more than nine years. Ellen graduated from Northridge South High School, Class of 1962, as class salutatorian. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from The Ohio State University in 1966 and taught Home Economics in several middle schools in Licking County. Ellen married Richard L. Rhodeback on September 18, 1966. They enjoyed some 56 years of marriage together. In addition to living in Licking County, Ohio, they lived in the Washington, D.C., area and in the Dayton, Ohio, area. They enjoyed traveling in the USA, Canada and Europe. Ellen was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church, Springfield, Ohio, for more than 40 years; serving as an adult Sunday School teacher, Bethel Women's Fellowship, plus many other activities of the church. Ellen also enjoyed judging 4-H Foods and Clothing Projects at some 13 county fairs! Ellen is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Richard, daughter Amy (Stephen) of Centreville, VA, and one grandchild, Johanna Clare Tiilikainen. She is also survived by her sister Martha (Fisher) Devries, and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10am-12pm with the funeral to honor Ellen starting at 12:00pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 6370 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield, OH 45504. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association or Bethel Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



