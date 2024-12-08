Rhine, Ronald V. "Ron"



Rhine, Ronald V. "Ron", 87, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Ron was born July 2, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Victor and Amy (Reynolds) Rhine. He attended Springfield City Schools and graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1956. Ron married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis (Steinmetz) on August 8,1957. Together they had three children, Doug (Denise LaVelle), Randy (Michele) and Amy Beth; grandchildren, Randi Lynn (Robert) Davis, Alex Rhine (Payten Downing), Rachel Rhine (Austin Speicher), Heidi Gootee, Andrew (Jess) Gootee and Ronnie Givens; great grandchildren, Robert Jr., Emmitt, Evelyn, Messiah, Alexis, Addison and Colt; many nieces and nephews, especially Patrica Rockfield and Randy Heim; and many special friends and old neighbors who visited regularly during illness. Ron was hired into International Harvester Company in September 1956, and then served in the U.S.M.C. from 1957-1960 MCRD San Diego. He then returned to IHC in 1960 and began as a union steward. He was elected President of UAW Local 402 in 1973 and appointed to International UAW Staff in 1977, as a servicing representative for Springfield and Dayton UAW plants. He retired June 30,1998. He was then elected as a State Representative for the 73rd District, serving from January 2001-2003. Ron served on many community boards, including School to Work, Mental Health, Urban League, Clark County Historical Society, first Kenton Ridge HS planning committee, Literacy Center, OIC, Clark County Zoning Board and Clark County Board of Elections. He was also active in levy campaigns for J.V.S., Mental Health, schools, Historical Society, Elderly United and Children's Services. Ron was a member of the Clark County Democrat Executive Board for over 40 years and is in the Democrat Hall of Fame. He also served as Chairman of the Clark County Democrat Party and was an Honorary Chairman for Habit Humanity. He was honored to be inducted into the SHS Athletic Hall of Fame for football, basketball and track, Class of 1956 in 2020, and also received Alumni of Distinction Award for Springfield City School District 2021. Ron loved boating with family and friends at Norris Lake and Indian Lake, family vacations with all the grandkids and their families and friends and attending their events. He was very proud of all their accomplishments. He enjoyed golfing after retirement and was a loyal fan of the Buckeyes and Bengals. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11:00 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Moorefield Township EMS Services or the Clark County Historical Society.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com