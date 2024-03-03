Reynolds, Johnny



Johnny Reynolds Jr. (Jones) age 61, transition to be with his Heavenly Father, February 16, 2024. Born February 21, 1962 to Johnny Reynolds and Mary Jones. He was raised in Dayton, Ohio and he lived life with an adventurous spirit residing in several states as an adult. He leaves to mourn his passing 4 children, 9 brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. A celebration of life to be held March 5, 2024 at 1:00pm. First Wesleyan church 401 Gramont Ave Dayton Ohio 45417 Rev George B Coles, eulogist.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com