REYNOLDS, Bill

68, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his home. He was born to the late Frennie and Josephine Reynolds on May 25, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio. Bill was a member of Carpenters Local #104/136. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed the outdoors, especially Charleston Falls.



Bill was an extremely proud Dad and an adoring Grandpa (gummy bear). He was also a supportive brother, loving uncle, loyal friend, tight hugger, animated story teller and a perfectionist with carpentry. Bill was always willing to help with any project. Forever a loyal (many times frustrated) Bengals and Ohio State fan. He had a very big and accepting heart. He loved running into his many friends, especially his former classmates from Vandalia Butler High School.



Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, James Reynolds.



Survived by 3 sons, Andrew (Stephanie) Reynolds, Matthew (Binna) Reynolds and Jared Reynolds; daughter, Molly Reynolds; Sampson's Dad, Michael Leake; brother, Larry Reynolds; sister, Debra (David) Williams; sister-in-law, Carol Reynolds; 4 grandchildren, Sampson, Kaitlyn, Landon and Ruby; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.



The family will receive friends 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Morton & Whetstone, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Perry Reynolds, officiating. Condolences can be shared at



