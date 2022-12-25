REVERE, Ruth

springfield-news-sun logo
Ruth was born February 20, 1934, in West Elton, KY, and reared in Eaton Ohio. She departed this life Thursday, December 15, 2022. She holds a Bachelor Degree from Miami University and Master's degree from the Ohio State University. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Laura McGinnis, husband Gilbert Revere, son Todd Revere, five brothers, Robert Westbrook, Ronald McGinnis, George McGinnis, Eugene McGinnis and Charles McGinnis; sisters Edna Lewis and Vernice McGinnis. Left to cherish Ruth's memory are her loving granddaughters Loren Revere and Mackenzie Revere; sister Cora McGinnis of New Hampshire, Norma Smitherman of Miamisburg Ohio; sisters-in-law, Kathy McGinnis and Myrtis Zoober. Many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation 9:00 AM. Funeral service to follow 9:30 AM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

