REVERE, Joyce Calhoun



Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Funeral service 11 am, Thursday, August 11, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

