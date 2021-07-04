REVEAL, Charles E.



On Thursday, July 1st, Charles E. Reveal, age 86, celebrated a life well lived with his Lord and Savior. Charles was a man of integrity. He was kind and genuine. His impact on those left behind will last for generations to come. Charles was born in South Charleston, Ohio, to Charles Lewis and Mildred (Palmer) Reveal in 1935. He joined the U.S. Navy and served honorably for four years on board the submarine S.S. Orion. After service to his nation he worked for Navistar for 38 years before retiring. He enjoyed immersing himself in a good book, watching football and NASCAR, but more importantly he enjoyed his family. Charles was a tried and true family man that was a rock for those who relied upon him. Even the strongest need a rock of their own, however. He accepted Jesus as his rock, his Lord and Savior within recent years, and devoted his remaining years to building this relationship culminating in the most powerful 'welcome home' he ever received when he closed his eyes for the last time. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers (Danny and Donald); three sisters (Joanne, Jean, and Laura). His legacy lives on through many. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Reveal; son, Charles A Reveal; daughter, Shelly (Paul) Johnson; his grandchildren, Amber (Doug) Rowland, Zach (Nicole) Johnson, Luke Reveal; His great-grandchildren, Paris and Elijah Rowland, Camden, Landon, and Bentley Johnson; his brother, Bob



Reveal and sister, Judy black. He is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews.



Gone from this world, but loved forever in our hearts. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

