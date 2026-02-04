Reuben Clements

Clements, Reuben David



It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Reuben David Clements. Reuben died on January 20th, 2026. Reuben was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. A man of quiet strength and unmistakable humor, Reuben was an anchor to those close to him, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and kindness. Reuben was well known for having a knack for making everyone laugh everywhere he went. He attended Patterson Career Center and later attended and graduated from The International School of Broadcasting in 2011 with an associate degree. Reuben was also well known for his creativity and selflessness, often sacrificing his own personal comforts to ensure others had what they needed first.



Reuben was a devoted father, brother, and son. He taught his sons, nieces, and nephews the value of hard work, the importance of a good laugh, and the strength found in being true to oneself. He was proceeded in death by his father William David Clements in 2013. He is survived by his four sons, Arty Rand, Jimmy Rand, Rolando Mitchell, Terrance Duncan; mother, Teresa Karim; four brothers, William C. Clements, Kenyon Clements, Earl Clements, Micah Clements; and two sisters, April Holt, Precious Clements and a host of loving extended family.



Reuben's memorial service will be held at Berean Missionary Church, 5900 Basore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45415, on February 14th, 2026, at 1pm. Flowers may be sent to Berean Missionary Church.



