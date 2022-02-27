Rettich, Robert

RETTICH, III,



Judge Robert W.



Passed away, Monday, February 14, 2022. He was born April 20, 1953, to the late Patricia A. "Patsy" (Johnson) and Robert W. Retttich, II. A lifelong



resident of Germantown, he is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathy L. (Osborne) Rettich ~ together they raised their 4 children, Acacia (Justin) Rettich - Morrell, Robert



(Jessica) Rettich IV, Abra (Rick) Rettich-Reed, and Alyse



(Aaron) Rettich (Newell). In addition to his children, he is



survived by 12 grandchildren, Roarke and Tatum Morrell, Grace, Isabelle and Robert V "Liam" Rettich, Aziah, Anton, Avian and Abram Reed, Leon Newell and twin brothers on the way, dear family friend and Judicial Law Clerk, MiMi DeGrow; as well as nephews Jerry and Ryan Smith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Etienne "Teen" Rettich. Judge Rettich graduated from Valley View High School in 1971, and



obtained his B.A. in Political Science from Miami University Oxford in 1975. He obtained his Juris Doctorate from University of Dayton, School of Law, and was admitted to practice in 1978. Prior to his election as Miamisburg Municipal Court Judge, Robert Rettich managed a successful private law



practice for over 38 years, during which time he accumulated a vast amount of trial experience. During his career, Judge Rettich served as city, village, acting and special prosecutor for multiple area courts, served as an arbitrator for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, and served as the Law Director for the Village of Farmersville for more than 30 years. Judge Rettich received the endorsement of the Montgomery County Republican Party in 2011, was elected, and began his term on January, 1 2012. A ceremony was held for the Judge's swearing in ceremony at the Miamisburg Civic Center, on December 30, 2011. Attending the ceremony was an overflow of guests who wanted to share the occasion with the new Judge and his family. Judge Rettich was a member of the Association of Municipal/County Judges of Ohio (AMCJO), and served on its Ohio Judicial Conference Court Technology Representative. He was also a member of the Montgomery County Criminal Justice Council serving as the Municipal Judge Representative, the Ohio State Bar Association, the Dayton Bar Association, the Mid-Miami Valley Bar Association, the Ohio Bar College, Florida Bar Association, American Trial Law Association, Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Sons of the American Revolution, Past Master of Germantown Masonic Lodge #257 F. & A.M. Twin Valley Chapter, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Chi Phi Fraternity, and the Drug Free Coalition,



Germantown Eagles #2292; and was recently inducted into the Valley View Hall of Fame. Judge Rettich was a life member of Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, and served on church council. He was an Eagle Scout and served as the Charter Representative for Boy Scout Troop #29. He also regularly attended neighborhood watch meetings, speaking at area D.A.R.E. graduations, and was involved in multiple charitable



programs. To relax Judge Rettich enjoyed reading, sailing, swimming, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He always thought of others and often sent handmade personalized cards. Throughout his career, Judge Rettich always



encouraged substance abuse treatment, and other behavioral educational programs, as opposed to incarceration, when



appropriate. He was a strong advocate of intervention, and was always eager to help people become more knowledgeable about the law and live within the confines of it. A Memorial Visitation will be held 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, 30 W. Warren St., Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Terry Morgan and Pastor Bonny Kinnunen officiating. The service will be live streamed at



https://www.elcgermantown.org/live-streaming. Immediately following the service a funeral procession will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to



Emmanuel's Lutheran Church or Boy Scout Troop #29. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

