RETHERFORD,



Ronald Damon



Age 64 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He was born on May 4, 1957, in Hamilton the son of the late Rev. Damon and Oma (nee Smith) Retherford. Ron is survived by four children Josh (Shanna) Retherford, Bobby Spurlock, Bonnie Spurlock, and Adam Spurlock; the love of his life, Evelyn Spurlock; seven grandchildren Autumn, Alexa, Amanda, Josh, Christian, Kaylee, and Braylin; two sisters Gloria (the late Jack) Wahl and Kathy (Bobby) Baker. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Ron was also preceded in death by three siblings, Judy Retherford, Nannie Day, and Timmy Retherford. Visitation will be on Tuesday,



February 1, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Fred Baker officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

