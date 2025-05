Reser, Ernest Adrian "Ernie"



97, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2025. He is survived by his wife Sheila (Westbeld) Reser, 5 children, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held in the Atrium at St. Charles Borromeo from 10 – 11am on Monday May 12 to be followed by Mass at 11am. For complete condolence, please visit www.routosng.com.



