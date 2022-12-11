RENO, Marlyn Leroy



Age 93, formerly of Centerville, OH, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. He was a graduate of Washington High School of Washington Court House, OH, attended The Ohio State University, and served in the United States Air Force followed by an Honorable Discharge. Marlyn retired from NCR in Dayton, OH. He worked as a computer programmer and in inventory management. A devoted family man who loved working in his workshop, playing cards, singing Barbershop music, and tending to his garden. Preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Edith L. Reno; his parents Otto and Ethel (Culp) Reno; one sister, Margaret Fontana; and two brothers, Frank, and Jack Reno. He is survived by his two daughters, Melodi Babb and her husband, Tim; Toni Roof and her husband Douglas; and one son, William Reno, and his wife Lynda. Marlyn has 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great- grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main Street, Centerville, OH, 45459. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM with Chad Robinson officiating. For those unable to attend, services will be livestreamed at Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in memory of Marlyn Reno. Ohio's Hospice, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



