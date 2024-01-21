Relue, Gregory D.



RELUE, Gregory Dewight,70, passed away on Monday, January 15, following a short illness. A native of Poe, Indiana, he spent most of his life living and working in and around Fort Wayne before relocating to Tipp City, Ohio in 2003. Greg was a hard worker and an independent thinker who never met a problem he could not solve. His confidence and determination served him well throughout his career which culminated in his position as Manager of Regulatory Compliance and Product Safety Office at Emerson Climate Technologies/Copeland in Sidney, Ohio. After retirement he started his own consulting business and continued to serve Emerson. A British car enthusiast, he was a long-time member of Miami Valley Triumphs and spent his free time restoring his 1973 Triumph TR6. He loved hiking state park trails and was an accomplished baker. Of his many interests and commitments, none was more important than his family and he will be remembered most as a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle. He never failed to lend a helping hand and took great joy in helping others to succeed. Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Valerie; son, Todd (Abby) Relue and grandchildren, Evie and Edward of Indianapolis; sister Cherie Thieme (Tim Applegate) of Hamilton, Indiana; brother Jeffrey (Chris) Relue of Merritt Island, Florida; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Audrey (McAfee) Relue. In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg's memory may be made to Our Farm Sanctuary of Tipp City, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone FH, Vandalia, OH



