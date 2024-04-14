Reisinger (Harphant), Charlotte Ann



Reisinger, Charlotte Ann (Harphant) 92 of Springfield, died Saturday March 30, 2024 in Wooded Glen Health Campus following several months of failing health. She is survived by her loving family and will be greatly missed. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Plant a flower or watch a bird for her. Her family would like to express their greatest thanks to all the staff at Wooded Glen for their support and care of our mother. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





