REINHART, Urban F.



Mr. Urban F. Reinhart (Purple Heart), age 77, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Dayton V.A. Medical Center. He was born March 11, 1944, in Fostoria, Ohio the son of Cyril and Mary Reinhart. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Vernon and Jacob Reinhart and wife Mary Ellen Reinhart. Urban is survived by his three children, Scott Reinhart, Katie Shouse, Emily Bannan, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his youngest brother Richard Reinhart. Visitation will be Wednesday,



December 29, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 9:30 am at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at the Dayton National Cemetery following the service.

