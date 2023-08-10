Reinert, Joyce M.



age 90, of Kettering, OH died August 6, 2023. Born June 9, 1933 to Delbert and Della Casey in Dayton, Ohio. In 1952, She married John E. Reinert and enjoyed a beautiful partnership until he passed 66 years later. The couple created quite a legacy in raising eight children, all educated in the St. Charles community. Family was always first for mom, though she loved crafting, ceramics, and other artistic pieces over the decades. Despite her ongoing battle with back pain and the health difficulties during her final stages of life, she cultivated a welcoming environment for all and made everyone feel at home in her presence. A special thanks is due to Nancy and her other caregivers for greatly contributing to her happiness throughout the years. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by the friends and family that survive her. Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Jack Reinert; and daughter, Denise Westendorf. She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Steve) Olmsted, Debbie (Barry) Mancz, Dorian (Christopher) Eads, Danita (Bob Cooper) Nelson, and Danell (Vincent) Bonanno; sons, John (Diane) Reinert, and James (Danette) Reinert; son-in-law, Kenneth Westendorf; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30am on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30am, also at the church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Tri-State SOH Chapter, 4370 Glendale-Milford Rd, Cincinnati, 45242. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.



