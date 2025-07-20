Reilly, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Reilly (Baskovic), Patricia A.

REILLY, Patricia Ann, age 77, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 25 from 10-11am at Routsong Funeral Home CENTERVILLE (81 N. Main St.). A memorial service will be held at 11am, with inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. For full remembrances, visit www.routsong.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Klopsch, Brandon
2
Cortner, Craig
3
Gross, Dwayne
4
Hamer, Richard
5
Jackson, Sewell