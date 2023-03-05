REIF, Juanita

REIF (Kincer), Juanita



A loving mother, sibling, grandparent, great-grandparent, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 97 on March 3rd, 2023, in Hamilton, Ohio. Juanita was the daughter of the late Albert and Delia (Fowler) Kincer. She had a successful career at Champion International Paper and was an avid volunteer for those in need. She enjoyed dancing, singing, and painting. Juanita loved to travel, try new foods, visit with family, and eat gummy bears. Juanita is survived by her four children Kathy (Jachoe) Williams, Susan (Richard) Keller, Coral Reif, and John (Susan) Reif; 5 grandchildren Sage (Joe) Passareli, Rosie (Ted) Wells, Holly Henson, Alex Keller, and Cameron Keller; great-grandchildren Arlo and River Passereli and Mandy Sonner; and her loving sister Carol "Sue" Kincer. Juanita was also preceded in death by her grandchildren Elizabeth Reif and Tyler Reif and her brothers Olin, Harold, and Donald Kincer. She was loved by everyone she met and will be missed by all. A graveside service for Juanita will be held at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com