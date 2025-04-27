Reidy, Robert A. "Bob"



Robert Allen Reidy (Bob) age 81, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio with his family at his side. Bob was born in Dayton, Ohio to Lowell and Florence Reidy. He was a graduate of Fairmont High School class of 1963. Following graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served his country with honor. Bob married his high school sweet heart and love of his life, Beverly Reidy on June 10, 1967. He cherished spending time with his wife. They were blessed with two wonderful children Renee and Rob. Bob was an incredibly devoted family man. Bob and Bev enjoyed life together to the fullest and loved traveling all over the US on their Goldwing with friends. Bob worked at Larrick's as an operation manager for 28 years and also was a manger at Preble Lumber Company in West Alexandria, Ohio. Bob remained an avid Goldwing rider and was a member of GWRRA since 1990. He was also a member of Incarnation church in Centerville , Ohio. He enjoyed being with his family and friends and was loved so dearly by all who met him. Bob especially will be remembered for his sense of humor, his loving spirit and his kind heart that others were drawn to. Bob is survived by his loving wife Beverly Reidy of 57 years, his children Renee and Brad Labensky of Spring Valley, Ohio and Rob and Robin Reidy of Miamisburg, Ohio, his grandchildren, Jordan, Sydney (Casey), Brendan (Sara) Carson and Ethan; Sister, Linda (Joe) Pokorski; sister-in-law, Barb Reidy; and many nieces, nephews and numerous other family members and loving friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Florence Reidy, his brother Tom Reidy and his sister-in-law Georgia George. Visitation will be Monday, May 5th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 12:00. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, www.ALZ.org Online condolences may be directed to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com Semper Fi



