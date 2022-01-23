REID, Susan Therése "Suzie"



72, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was pure sunshine, possessing seemingly infinite warmth, positivity, and generosity. Her caring, attentive spirit left a strong impression on the hearts of so many. Suzie was born on June 6, 1949, in Long Island, New York, the daughter of Stanford and Leslie Minsker, the fourth of six siblings. She attended Saint Joseph College in Maryland, where she met the love of her life, Kevin, on a blind date. They were married for 49 beautiful years, raising four amazing children and building a wonderful close-knit group of friends, neighbors, and family. Kevin and Suzie valued family experiences and shared many fun adventures traveling the world together. Suzie began her career as a preschool teacher, going on to run Kevin's medical practice until they both retired in 2019. But her most rewarding role and passion was being a mother. She would do anything to make sure her children were happy, healthy, and safe. Even those not in the family affectionately came to know her as "Mama Sooz." She taught cooking classes at Dorothy Lane Market and was everyone's go-to chef for delicious recipes and cooking tips. Amazingly talented at knitting and sewing, Suzie created beautiful hats, scarves and blankets for the people she loved and donated her creations to cancer patients and those in hospice care. Suzie knew how to throw the best of parties and was sure to document the events with candid photos. She was the ultimate host and could find any excuse to make it a themed party. Her love



languages were delicious food and memorable fun. She cherished her close friendships with her Saint Joseph College group of women who shared memories and life experiences spanning over 50 years, in addition to her Stitchery and Girl's Night Out groups, who became like family to her. Later in life, Suzie was blessed with three grandchildren who made her a "Nana". Her grandchildren adored their Nana and experienced pure joy in her presence. Suzie was devoted to making her grandchildren feel loved and they brought her an



immense amount of happiness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanford and Leslie; by her sister, Mary; her brother, Paul; her brother-in-law, Bobby; and her greatest role model and paternal grandmother, Sophie. She is survived by her loving husband Kevin, her children Dan, Shannon, Katie and Colleen, her sons-in-law JB, Will and Matt, daughter-in-law Jessie, her grandchildren Samantha, Emmett and Jake, and her sisters Janet, Terri and Patty. A celebration of life will be held this summer for her friends and family. Fond



memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com