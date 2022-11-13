springfield-news-sun logo
REID, James

Obituaries
REID, Jr.,

James Christopher

Born March 15, 1983, departed this life November 5, 2022, at the age of 39. Funeral services will be Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 12pm until time of service 1pm.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

