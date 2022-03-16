REICHELT, Neal Helland



Neal Helland Reichelt, age 77, of Dayton passed away March 11, 2022. Neal was born October 5, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Neal and Naomi (Roof) Reichelt. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Reichelt. Neal graduated from Belmont HS in 1962 where he enjoyed basketball and track. He earned his Bachelors degree from Miami University in 1966 and later also completed his Masters from Miami. He was a lifelong Miami Redhawks basketball fan and a member of Delta Chi fraternity. During his long career, Neal taught biology at Kiser and Belmont High Schools and was the head basketball coach at both schools. He valued the lifelong friendships he had with his former players and was very proud of the men they became. Neal and his sister Nancy established a scholarship fund at the Dayton Foundation. They were grateful to give back to their community by sponsoring opportunities for students from Dayton Public Schools. Neal also loved paleontology, hunting and collecting fossils from Ohio and Indiana. He was an avid gardener and traveled extensively, often with his sister. Neal is survived by and will be missed by many cousins, friends, and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dayton Public Schools Athletics, C/O Belmont Basketball – Neal Reichelt, 1601 South Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, OH 45417. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 11:00. Private burial will be in David's Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to:



