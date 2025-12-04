Regina Susman

Susman, Regina Marlene



SUSMAN, Regina Marlene, age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, December 1, 2025 at Laurels of Huber Heights. Regina was the Owner of Richmond Unclaimed Freight and Slumber Land for 20 years, and a Realtor for American Group for 30 years. She was preceded in death by his first husband, Carl Susman; daughter, Maxine Smith; 1 brother & 1 sister. Regina is survived by her second husband, Eugene Long; daughter, Cheryl Susman (Kathryn Johnson); son, Jeff Susman (Lisbeth), step-daughter, Rachel Long; grandchildren, Cole & Jenna Susman, Kaden & Amanda Gambill, Piper; great-grandson, Kai; and many other relatives & friends.



Graveside service 10:00 AM Friday, December 5, 2025 at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Avenue with Chaplain Lynn Gordon officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society in Regina's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



