Reeves, Betty

Reeves (Mullins), Betty



Betty Reeves age 91 passed away Tuesday October 15, 2024. She was born June 15, 1933 in West Portsmith, Ohio to the late John D. and Winifred H. (Hilt) Mullins. Betty was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for over 60 years and served in many capacities. She is survived by two children David (Mary) Reeves, Regina (Don) Bridge; nine grandchildren Larry (Jennifer) Rush, Hannah Miller, Dave (Jenni) Bridge, Donna (Travis) Urschel, Randy (Tyler) Bridge, Andrew McGlone, Justin (Tiffany) Reeves, John (Ashley) Reeves, Cyndie Johnson; seven great grandchildren Caden, Gunner, Elliott, Carter, Spencer, Caleb, Parker, Sean Paul II, Julya, Austin, Kendall; great great grandson Sean Paul III; two sisters Mary Curtis, Eulene Linz; two brothers Jack Mullins, Glenn Mullins; precious friends Wanda, Linda, Juanita and was also survived by many other family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Emmett Reeves in 2006; daughter Joy Reeves in 2017; two great grandchildren Coty and Chase in 2007, and an infant brother James Ray Mullins. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Friday October 18, 2024 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church 1770 Eaton Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Saturday October 19, 2024 at 10:00am with Pastor Mark Wurzelbacher officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



