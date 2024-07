In Loving Memory of :



Jack Will Reese



September 15,1927-



July 27,1999



25 years in Heaven



We think about you always, we talk about you still.



You have never been forgotten and you never will.



We hold you close to our hearts and there you will remain.



To walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again.



Love, honor, and gratitude always,



Your children and grandchildren



