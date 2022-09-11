REEMELIN,



Robert Edward "Bob"



Age 94, from Kettering, Ohio, passed away on September 6, 2022, with his wife, Trudy and son, Brad by his side. Bob was born in Dayton on December 5, 1927, to Oscar Benjamin Reemelin and Ella Honnecker Giele. Bob was a 1945 graduate of Oakwood High School. He graduated from Miami University in 1949, where he was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Bob enjoyed a long career before retiring from the Miami Conservancy District in 1993. He was a genealogical enthusiast and member of the Dayton Genealogical Society. He was a long-time member of the Dayton Engineers Club and the Dayton Rotary Club. He was an avid volunteer for the Kettering Police and Fire Departments. Bob and Trudy would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on September 13, 2022. In addition to his wife, Trudy and son, Robert Bradford (Susan) he is survived by granddaughters, Katherine (Austin) Isner and Kelly (Jeff) Vella; great-granddaughters, Eleanor Katherine Isner, Taylor Ann Vella and Millie Margaret Vella; nephews, Philip and Roger Reemelin, Mike, Pat and Jeff Werner. Bob is survived by his lifelong friend, Tom Routsong, along with other special friends and family. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ben; his sister, Mary; and nephew, Jimmy. Bob supported many local charities and was a member of Christ Church Kettering. Memorial donations can be made to the church or to a favorite charity. A celebration of life will be planned when ashes are interred at Woodland Cemetery. Bob will be very missed by all that knew and loved him. Present and future arrangements provided by Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

