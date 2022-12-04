springfield-news-sun logo
X

REEDY, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

REEDY, Robert E.

Oct. 10, 1942 - Nov. 20, 2022

Robert E. Reedy, age 80, passed away on November 20th, 2022. Born on October 10th, 1942, to parents Charles and Rose Marie Reedy in Dayton, Ohio.

Known as Bob, he graduated from Belmont High School and attended University of Dayton, where he earned a master's in psychology. He moved to Los Angeles and owned a mortgage company for 40+ years. He loved his family, friends, travel, golf, reading, meeting new people and experiencing life. He was warm, welcoming and loved by all who knew him.

Bob will be remembered as a kind, loving man and true friend. He will be deeply missed.

Bob is preceded in death by both parents, sister Carol Ann and stepson Ryan.

He is survived by his children Robby and Amber Reedy; stepchildren, Phil and Eric Herklotz; grandchildren, Evan, Austin, Sierra, Savannah, and Ryan; sister, Charlene (Donald) Munch.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
HINES, Patricia
2
McCARTHY, Martha
3
AGEE, Ruth
4
BAKER, Margaret
5
BITTNER, Cynthia
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top