REEDEr, Danny E



Danny E. Reeder



Age 82, of Bradford, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Hospice of Miami County. Danny was born January 18, 1941 in Lewisburg, Ohio to the late Henry & Flora Bell (Green) Reeder. In addition to his parents he was also recently preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Humbert. Danny was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed working in his woodshop. He was also a talented artist and enjoyed oil painting and drawing. Danny is survived by his loving wife of the past 45 years, Shirley J. (Gabbard) Reeder; one daughter, Julie Nighswander; three sisters, Elaine Roan & her husband, Darrel, Julia Humbert, & Hazel Morrell & her husband, Larry; sister-in-law, Catherine Knight; nephew, William Chad Knight & his wife, Kirestin; and by his extended family & many good friends. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



